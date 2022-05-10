FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

FSK traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,837. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,024,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 286,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,922,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

