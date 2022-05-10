FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTCI. Bank of America increased their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $286.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $333,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,328,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,198,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,110 shares of company stock worth $2,766,450 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,820 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 502,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 350,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.