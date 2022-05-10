Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.27-$12.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.02 billion-$32.02 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Fujitsu Company Profile
