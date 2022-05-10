Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.72.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $311.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after buying an additional 433,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 177,205 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

