Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

