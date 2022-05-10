Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLL. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 995.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 564,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 375,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Full House Resorts by 242.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 223,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

