Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 1,546,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,611. The company has a market cap of $212.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

