Fundamental Research Analysts Give Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) a $26.11 Price Target

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) received a $26.11 price target from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,975,777. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

