Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

FNKO stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,182.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 94.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

