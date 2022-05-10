Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

