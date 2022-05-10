FY2022 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHI Media in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$153.16 million during the quarter.

