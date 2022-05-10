FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.58.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.89. The firm has a market cap of C$27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $490,615.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

