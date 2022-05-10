FY2023 EPS Estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

