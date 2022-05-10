FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

EIGR opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 768.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 387,421 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 179,960 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

