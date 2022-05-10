G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GTHX opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

