Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $81.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 234,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

