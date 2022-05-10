Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $81.12.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
