Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 265.61% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GLXY traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$10.12. 1,034,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,463. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.07. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of C$9.85 and a 1-year high of C$43.98.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

In other Galaxy Digital news, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$91,832.94. Also, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,229,409.53. Insiders sold a total of 70,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,399 over the last three months.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.