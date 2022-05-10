GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

