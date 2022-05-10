Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 12,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,033. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

