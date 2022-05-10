GAP (GPS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GAP (NYSE: GPS) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged in the past three months due to weak bottom line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, higher freight expenses dented margins. It is reeling under elevated costs related to investments in marketing and technology, and a rise in compensation and fulfillment costs. The company expects inventory levels in fiscal 2022 to rise in the mid-twenty-percent range. However, fiscal fourth quarter sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Results gained from strength in the core business stemming from restructuring efforts, including selling smaller non-strategic brands, transitioning to an asset-light partnership model, and shutting down of underperforming North American stores. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show remained upsides. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy also bodes well.”

4/25/2022 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00.

4/18/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/31/2022 – GAP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 7,051,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,031. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Get The Gap Inc alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.