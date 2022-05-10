GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.80.

GDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of GDI traded up C$1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,165. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$42.23 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.09.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.08 million. Analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,120.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

