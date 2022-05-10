Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $449.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

GNRC stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average of $330.58. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

