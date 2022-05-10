General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GD traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,691. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.11.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

