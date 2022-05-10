General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

