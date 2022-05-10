General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General Electric stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

