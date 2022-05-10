Genie Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE GNE opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

