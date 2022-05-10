Genie Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
NYSE GNE opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.22.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Genie Energy (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
