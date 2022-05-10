Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $254.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.99 million and the lowest is $227.90 million. Gentherm reported sales of $266.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.