Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of GPC opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

