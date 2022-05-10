Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 20,135 Shares of Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$25,893.61 ($17,981.67).

On Wednesday, May 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,334 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$26,474.87 ($18,385.33).

On Monday, May 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 7,665 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$10,186.79 ($7,074.16).

On Thursday, April 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 8,154 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$10,804.05 ($7,502.81).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,047 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,362.51 ($9,279.52).

On Thursday, April 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 23,569 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,582.46 ($21,932.26).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 54,766 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,276.91 ($50,886.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Future Generation Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

