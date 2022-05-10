George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$179.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.83.

Shares of George Weston stock traded down C$4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$154.81. 135,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$155.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.64. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$111.92 and a 52-week high of C$162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. The firm has a market cap of C$22.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 417.10.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that George Weston will post 10.8199998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,840 shares in the company, valued at C$10,458,268.67. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,812,115.23. Insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,453 over the last three months.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

