Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

GERN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Geron by 36.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Geron by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Geron by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

