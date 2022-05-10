Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.16.

A number of research firms have commented on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 31,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. Getinge AB has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

