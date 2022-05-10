GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90. GH Research has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

