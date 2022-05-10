Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have gained recently. The trend is likely to continue as the company posted solid first-quarter 2022 results. Earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. Despite persistent supply-chain issues impacting solar customers, the solar industry and the Renewables business, the company benefited from participation gains and price management in the Residential segment. The order backlog in the first quarter was up 23% year over year, attributed to robust end-market demand and new order activity across the business. Gibraltar decided to sell its Agtech processing equipment business. Encouragingly, it expects a solid business environment across the segments in 2022.”

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,941. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 378,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.