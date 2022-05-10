Gibson Energy (GEI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) recently:
- 5/6/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$26.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.
Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.43 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.18048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Further Reading
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.