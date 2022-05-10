Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$24.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.48 billion.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

