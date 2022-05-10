Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DNA opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
