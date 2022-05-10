Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Shares of DNA opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.