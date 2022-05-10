Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Glatfelter has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $364.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Glatfelter by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.