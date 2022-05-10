Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

