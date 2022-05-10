Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
