Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $844.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Global Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.