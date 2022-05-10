Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $777.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

