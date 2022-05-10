Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
GSL stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $777.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. TheStreet lowered Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
