Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

GSL stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $777.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. TheStreet lowered Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.