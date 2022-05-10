Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

GMED stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. 1,308,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.83.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 150,617 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Globus Medical by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Globus Medical by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.