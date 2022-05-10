Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,331,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,797. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

