Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

