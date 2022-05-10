Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.00 target price by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 50.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of GSV traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,636. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
