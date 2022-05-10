Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

GSV stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.99. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

