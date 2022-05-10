Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

GSV stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.43. 53,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$152.46 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 124,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,202.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,548,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,170,685.24.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

