Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.17.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

