GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
GDRX opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -153.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.
About GoodRx (Get Rating)
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
